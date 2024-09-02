 Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out Of Opening Round Of Duleep Trophy Due To Hand Injury
Suryakumar Yadav had earlier cited his aspirations to return to the Indian Test side.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's red-ball aspirations have taken a hit after a hand injury ruled him out of the opening round of Duleep Trophy 2024-25. The right-handed batter sustained the injury while fielding for Mumbai against TNCA XI and is now in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to recover as quickly as possible.

The 33-year-old didn't bat in the second innings of the Buchi Babu tournament fixture against TNCA XI last week. The team management justified the decision by claiming that it was a precautionary move, especially with the Duleep Trophy looming.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Ravindra Jadeja were also ruled out of the tournament. Siraj and Malik will not play due to illness, while the BCCI pulled Jadeja out of it, but did not provide any reason. Notably, Suryakumar, who has played only one Test so far, cited his aspirations to return to the red-ball side recently.

The Mumbai-born batter was last seen in action during the T20I series against Sri Lanka, captaining the Men in Blue to a 3-0 win.

India A: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.

India B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (wk)

India C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (wk), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (wk), Sandeep Warrier

India D: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (wk), Saurabh Kumar

