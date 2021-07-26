Suryakumar, Shaw to join Indian team in UK

Mumbai: Opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav have been added to the Indian Test squad for the five-match series against England starting August 4 as replacements to injured players Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar.

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was in stand bye has been added to the main squad with stand bye pacer Avesh Khan also going back home with a fractured left thumb.

Gill is out with shin splints while Sundar has an injury to his right-hand bowling finger.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav as replacements," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," it further stated.

Both Avesh and Washington sustained their injuries while turning up for County XI in the first-class warm-up game against their own side. This was done after multiple players in the home team were ruled out either due to injury or because of COVID-19 isolation.

Time for Sanju Samson to fire; translate his phenomenal talent into consistent performances.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India's Tour of England," the BCCI said.

Surya has been among the runs and got the player of the series award in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, which the visitors won 2-1 in Colombo.