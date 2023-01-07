Suryakumar hundred leads India to 91-run win in 3rd T20I, hosts clinch 10th successive series at home vs Sri Lanka

India produced a clinical performance with bat and ball to crush Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the third and final T20I at Rajkot. The result saw India clinch the three-match series, their 10th in succession against Sri Lanka on home soil.

This is also India's 25th bilateral series win against Sri Lanka in India.

The match was dominated by Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, who smashed 112 not out in just 51 balls to help India post a mammoth 228 for 5 in 20 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Surya's knock was laced with seven fours and 9 towering sixes. He forged a 111-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Shubman Gill, who contributed with 46 runs after Rahul Tripathi's 16-ball 35.

Suryakumar adjudged Player of the Match

"It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game. The more pressure you put, the better you can play.

"There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved," Surya said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

Surya's hundred came off just 45 balls and it was his third in the format and first against Sri Lanka. It was also the second fastest hundred for India in T20Is after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opponents in Indore in 2017.

Lankan Struggle Lasted 16.4 overs

The Lankans in reply struggled from the onset due to the scoreboard pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 137 in 16.4 overs. Captain Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis were the top-scorers with 23 runs each.

India performed like a well-oiled unit with the ball as well with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh grabbing 3 wickets while Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and captain Pandya took two each and Axar Patel got one.