Surreal Moment For Fan As MS Dhoni Signs His BMW Car; Watch Viral Video

MS Dhoni signed a fan's BMW car. | (Credits: Screngrab)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni created a surreal moment for one of his fans as he signed his BMW car. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Chennai Super Kings captain was spotted sitting inside the BMW and signed the esteemed vehicle, which has supposedly now become his prized possession.

Since leading the yellow army to their 5th IPL this year with a victory over the Gujarat Titans, Dhoni has come into the limelight on plenty of occasions. A few months ago a clip went viral of him asking directions in Ranchi to by-passers. During a recent event, he also strongly hinted at playing in IPL 2024

Meanwhile, below is the video of Dhoni signing a fan's car:

"We were never close friends" : Yuvraj Singh's stunning revelation on his relationship with MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, during a recent chat on TRS clips, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh revealed that he never shared a close bond with Dhoni off the field, but gave their all together on the field.

"Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi's lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences."

Nevertheless, the 41-year-old acknowledged Dhoni's honesty during the time he found his career at crossroads.

"Sometimes he made decisions I didn't like, sometimes I made decisions he didn't like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn't getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality."

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, having played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is.

