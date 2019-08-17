Suraj Shirke bounces to snatch win in Pro Snooker Classic Tournament

Mumbai: A determined Suraj Shirke of MIG Cricket Club produced a strong fighting performance to overcome former champion Mahadev Bhogle of JVPG 3-1, in a third-round match of the 10th Pro Snooker Classic Tournament for markers, at the Islam Gymkhana billiards room, here on Saturday. Shirke lost the first frame, but made a solid reply by pocketing the next three frames to record a 16-26, 37-02, 31-15 and 28-23 victory.

Results

Manoj Kasare (Khar Gym) bt Pravin Jadhav (WSC) 3-1 (34-00, 27-13, 23-24, 34-20); Vijay Mallha (Club Aquaria) bt Sunil Shedge (Hindu Gym) 3-1 (42-18, 27-19, 09-30, 39-09); Suraj Shirke (MIG Club) bt Mahadev Bhogle (JVPG) 3-1 (16-26, 37-02, 31-15, 28-23); LS Mhatrre (Tata SC) bt Ashish Ruke (Otters Club) 3-1 (38-01, 06-28, 38-10, 48-20).

- FPJ Sports Desk