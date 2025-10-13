Suraj Narredu Felicitated By RWITC After Historic Ascot Triumph

RWITC chairman Surendra R Sanas falicitating jockey Suraj Narredu. | Pic credit RWITC

In a heartfelt gesture celebrating his international triumph, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) felicitated champion jockey Suraj Narredu for his remarkable victory in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Stayers Cup at Ascot, England. The felicitation took place at the Pune racecourse on Pune Derby day, Sunday, drawing loud applause from the racing fraternity.

“It’s always an honour to represent India on the international stage,” Narredu said. “Moments like these remind me how strong our racing community truly is. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received over the years — proud to bring this one home for India.”

He extended his thanks to the RWITC committee, adding, “A big thank you to the Chairman, the honourable members, and all officials at RWITC for recognising my efforts.”“A special mention to Zavaray Sir , Sir Cyrus and the entire Poonawalla family, who were ecstatic after my win at Ascot. They understand how difficult it is to get India’s name etched in international racing history. Hopefully, more such opportunities will come — and I’ll continue bringing laurels home.”

While acknowledging his supporters, Suraj also used the moment to push for change within the sport. Narredu’s Ascot triumph on British soil has reignited debate about the future of Indian racing. With the industry struggling under a crippling 40% GST burden, many insiders claim the sport is merely surviving — held together by the perseverance of owners, breeders, and turf patrons.

Yet Suraj’s message was clear, survival is not enough. “I urge the Turf Authorities of India to open doors for international horses to race in our country. Only then can Indian racing evolve from being seen as local to truly international.”

His success as part of the Asian team’s victory at Ascot has only strengthened his conviction that Indian riders and horses are world-class — but need global exposure.

Though Narredu couldn’t find success aboard Prokofiev, the tote favourite in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, his lone ride of the day, the crowd responded with overwhelming appreciation for the man of the moment.With voices like Suraj Narredu’s leading the charge, Indian racing now stands at a defining crossroads — between its proud heritage and the promise of global transformation.