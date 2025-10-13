 Suraj Narredu Felicitated By RWITC After Historic Ascot Triumph
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSuraj Narredu Felicitated By RWITC After Historic Ascot Triumph

Suraj Narredu Felicitated By RWITC After Historic Ascot Triumph

In a heartfelt gesture celebrating his international triumph, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) felicitated champion jockey Suraj Narredu for his remarkable victory in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Stayers Cup at Ascot, England. The felicitation took place at the Pune racecourse on Pune Derby day, Sunday, drawing loud applause from the racing fraternity.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
RWITC chairman Surendra R Sanas falicitating jockey Suraj Narredu. | Pic credit RWITC

In a heartfelt gesture celebrating his international triumph, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) felicitated champion jockey Suraj Narredu for his remarkable victory in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Stayers Cup at Ascot, England. The felicitation took place at the Pune racecourse on Pune Derby day, Sunday, drawing loud applause from the racing fraternity.

“It’s always an honour to represent India on the international stage,” Narredu said. “Moments like these remind me how strong our racing community truly is. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received over the years — proud to bring this one home for India.”

He extended his thanks to the RWITC committee, adding, “A big thank you to the Chairman, the honourable members, and all officials at RWITC for recognising my efforts.”“A special mention to Zavaray Sir , Sir Cyrus and the entire Poonawalla family, who were ecstatic after my win at Ascot. They understand how difficult it is to get India’s name etched in international racing history. Hopefully, more such opportunities will come — and I’ll continue bringing laurels home.”

While acknowledging his supporters, Suraj also used the moment to push for change within the sport. Narredu’s Ascot triumph on British soil has reignited debate about the future of Indian racing. With the industry struggling under a crippling 40% GST burden, many insiders claim the sport is merely surviving — held together by the perseverance of owners, breeders, and turf patrons.

FPJ Shorts
MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium To Open For Fans On October 19
MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum At Wankhede Stadium To Open For Fans On October 19
Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances
Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances
Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
Swara Gudekar Rallies Past Shauri Wagle At CCI 5-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Championship 2025
NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women
NMMC Expands Cancer Screening Across Navi Mumbai To Promote Early Detection Among Women

Yet Suraj’s message was clear, survival is not enough. “I urge the Turf Authorities of India to open doors for international horses to race in our country. Only then can Indian racing evolve from being seen as local to truly international.”

His success as part of the Asian team’s victory at Ascot has only strengthened his conviction that Indian riders and horses are world-class — but need global exposure.

Though Narredu couldn’t find success aboard Prokofiev, the tote favourite in the Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, his lone ride of the day, the crowd responded with overwhelming appreciation for the man of the moment.With voices like Suraj Narredu’s leading the charge, Indian racing now stands at a defining crossroads — between its proud heritage and the promise of global transformation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nahida Akter's Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Tazmin Brits Sparks Buzz During BAN W Vs SA W ICC...

Nahida Akter's Fiery Send-Off After Dismissing Tazmin Brits Sparks Buzz During BAN W Vs SA W ICC...

Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC...

Fact Check: Bangladesh Women Cricketers Wear Burqa While Playing Match Against New Zealand At ICC...

'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing...

'Avoid Any Emotional Tussles Or Signs': Pakistan Hockey Team Given Instructions Ahead Of Facing...

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Tempers Flare As Kyle Verreynne Furiously Argues With Pakistani Players During PAK Vs SA 1st Test...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...

Video: Girl Slaps Boy, Grabs His Neck As Bizarre Moment Caught On Camera On Day 4 Of IND vs WI 2nd...