Supercomputer predicts final EPL table for 2022-23 season, here’s who will emerge champions

Manchester City are the English Premier League defending champions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
The 2022-23 English Premier League season is heating up with Arsenal and Manchester City battling for ultimate glory and now a supercomepueter has predicted the final Premier League table. Arsenal, who have been leading the title race, suffered just one league defeat. However, the Gunners were held to a draw by Newcastle recently and their lead has now been cut to just five points after rivals Man City scraped a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday.

A supercomputer has predicted that Pep Guardiola will add one more title to his four championships as Manchester City will make it five in six years by retaining the EPL trophy. The machine reckons City are clear favourites Arsenalto finish top thanks to their history of closing gaps.

Arsenal expected to falter

Arsenal are expected to eventually blow their lead for a second-place finish. As for the other top four places, the supercomputer predicts Manchester United and Liverpool will be playing Champions League football next season. Newcastle and Spurs will be in the Europa League, while Chelsea will have to settle for the Europa Conference League.

