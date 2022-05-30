Superb all-round show by Khizar Dafedar as Dadar Union win Rathod Trophy

Victorious Dadar Union team |

All-rounder Khizar Dafedar excelled with both bat and ball and played a significant role, which enabled Dadar Union SC emerge champions defeating New Hind SC by a narrow 10-run margin in the final of the John Bright Cricket Club organised MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 T20 knockout cricket tournament, played at the New Hind SC ground, Matunga.

The Dadar Union number 6 bat, Dafedar played an entertaining knock smashing a 31-ball 62 runs which was studded with seven power-struck hits over the fence and a solitary shot to the boundary ropes. He later picked up two wickets for 32 runs which turned the match in favour of his team.

New Hind, electing to field first had reduced Dadar Union to 51 for 4 wickets by the ninth overs. But, Dafedar, who joined number 5 bat Sangram Bhalekar, who cracked a 42-ball 57 runs with six boundaries and a lone six, put the Dadar Union innings back on track as they stitched together a 95-run partnership which ensured they amassed a challenging total of 180 for 6 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

New Hind’s Vishal Varande 4 for 41 runs was the lone bowler to taste success for his team.

Later, Dafedar picked up two crucial wickets to play a perfect supporting role to Aashay Dube who claimed 3 wickets for 21 runs to restrict New Hind to 170 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs and snatch a thrilling victory.

New Hind’s middle order batsman Vishwajit Jagdale 59 (33-balls, 6x4s, 3x6s), Pranav Kela 33 runs, and Viraj Jadhav 26 runs gave their team a fighting chance to overhaul the winning target, but their efforts went in vain.

Dafedar was the obvious choice to win the Player of the Match award.

Brief scores: Dadar Union 180 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Khizar Dafedar 62 (31-balls, 1x4s, 7x6s), Sangram Bhalekar 57 (42-balls, 6x4s, 1x6s); Vishal Varande 4/41) beat New Hind SC 170 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Vishwajit Jagdale 59 (33-balls, 6x4s, 3x6s), Pranav Kela 33, Viraj Jadhav 26; Aashay Dube 3/21, Khizar Dafedar 2/32). Result: Dadar Union won by 10 runs.