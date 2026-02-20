Super Eight Clash: India, SA, West Indies, Zimbabwe Face Off

Pakistan, Zimbabwe And Other Super 8 Teams Also Qualify For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 | X

Mumbai: As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup transitions into the Super Eight stage, we analyse the four teams in Group 1 which is defending champions India, runners's up from the 2024 edition South Africa, two-time champions West Indies and surprise package and giant killers Zimbabwe.

All four teams have topped their respective groups in the preliminary stage and are therefore clubbed together in Group 1.

India: Two-time champions India will be going into the Super Eights not at their best but having kept a clean slate in the group stage.

Batting has been powered by the irrepressible Ishan Kishan on top of the order and ably supported by the likes of Tilak Varma, captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube. Kishan has scored 176 runs in four matches at an average of 44 and crucially a strike rate of 202.29.

In the high-pressure game against Pakistan, Kishan's 77 off 40 balls was an absolute gold dust on a sluggish and sticky Premadasa track where all batters from both teams struggled to get going.

Abhishek Sharma is going through a wretched run of form with an unwanted record of three consecutive ducks in the T20 World Cup while Hardik Pandya's form has been up and down as well.

Indian batters have not been the most comfortable against quality spin with the likes of Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Usman Tariq etc testing them in the group stage and that is one area they would like to work on going up against more fancied and balanced teams such as South Africa, West Indies and a dangerous Zimbabwe outfit.

India will have their task cut out in their first Super Eight game in Ahmedabad against South Africa on February 22 with both teams having most bases covered. Their second match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26th will be interesting given how India were probably expecting to play Australia but the Sikandar Raza-led side have barged open the door and get a hit against the cricketing superpower in their own den.

India's final Super Eight match against West Indies on March 1 will be exciting to watch as the game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the Windies have a chequered history having won the 2016 T20 World Cup at the venue on a night Carlos Brathwaite ensured everyone remember his name.

South Africa: The Proteas will be aiming to go one step ahead after losing the final to India two years ago in Barbados. The Aiden Markram-led team have also won all their group matches like India and were hardly tested by their opponents. With a long and deep batting line-up with Marco Jansen coming in at No 8, SA can post huge totals and chase down big targets as well with elan as they showed against New Zealand in the group stages. With a world class spinner like Keshav Maharaj in their ranks with Corbin Bosch and Markram supporting him, South Africa can turn the screws where spin can be a factor and it will invariably have a role to play in sub-continental conditions.

West Indies: The Shai Hope-led Windies side are serious contenders for a semifinal spot and will give India and South Africa a run for their money on their day. With incredible six-hitting potential from No 1 to No 8, the two-time champions will always be in the mix when it comes to semifinal contention. They had an all-win group stage and breezed through almost all the games but will face sterner tests in the Super Eight stage against the likes of defending champions India, South Africa and a determined Zimbabwe outfit. Strong batting up and down the order, couple of quality spinners like Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie and pacer Shamar Joseph, West Indies have a reasonably balanced team with most bases covered.

Zimbabwe: The Sikandar Raza-led side will be the surprise factor in Group 1 and the heavyweights India, South Africa and West Indies will be wary of the threat they possess. At no point will the other three take them lightly as any hint of complacency could get punished with a shock defeat that can alter semifinal prospects of one of them atleast. The likes of Brian Bennett, Taduwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl and Raza will play a key role in their batting while Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer hold all the aces in the bowling department. An upset cannot be ruled out given what they did to Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stages.