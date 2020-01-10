‘Super Ben’: 37-year-old Ben Laughlin takes a stunning one-handed catch, Twitter lauds him

Right from Rashid Khan’s hat-trick to Liam Livingstone’s moment of ‘agony, the ongoing Big Bash League has already provided us with many memorable moments. Thursday was host to another such extraordinary moment.

In a world where humans aren’t ought to fly, Brisbane Heat’s Ben Laughlin proved that wrong and took a Superman-esque blinder to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes’ Clive Rose stunningly at the Gabba.

Here’s a look at the stunner.