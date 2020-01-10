‘Super Ben’: 37-year-old Ben Laughlin takes a stunning one-handed catch, Twitter lauds him

Right from Rashid Khan’s hat-trick to Liam Livingstone’s moment of ‘agony, the ongoing Big Bash League has already provided us with many memorable moments. Thursday was host to another such extraordinary moment.
In a world where humans aren’t ought to fly, Brisbane Heat’s Ben Laughlin proved that wrong and took a Superman-esque blinder to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes’ Clive Rose stunningly at the Gabba.
Here’s a look at the stunner.
Twitter too couldn’t get enough of the limited-overs specialist.
Ben Laughlin ended up with figures of 21/2. He also removed the dangerous David Miller and helped restrict Hobart Hurricanes to a below-par score of 129.
Brisbane Heat came in to bat and completed the run chase in 18.2 overs with five wickets left. Ben Cutting played a cameo wherein he smashed a quickfire 43 off 29 balls to bail Brisbane out of trouble after they were reduced to 71-5 after 10 overs.
