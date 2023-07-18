 Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely To Part Ways With Head Coach Brian Lara, In Talks With Andy Flower: Report
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad are reportedly looking for a new head coach and are in talks with Andy Flower for the role after he parted ways with Lucknow Supergiants last week.

SRH are currently coached by Brian Lara but a Cricbuzz report suggests that the West Indies legend might step away from the role at the Indian Premier League franchise.

SRH haven't won the Indian Premier League title since their maiden triumph in 2016 under David Warner.

Since then, the franchise has struggled to show the same consistency and have only reached the play-offs thrice and were runners-up in 2018.

The team suffered three league stage exits in succession in the past three years.

Lucknow Supergiants meanwhile, replaced Zimbabwe great Flower with former Australia coach Justin Langer.

