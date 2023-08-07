SunRisers Hyderabad Appoint Daniel Vettori As Head Coach; Release Brian Lara

Daniel Vettori. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad has ended its association with West Indian legend Brian Lara as their head coach ahead of the 2024 edition. Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori will take charge as the franchise's Twitter handle announced the same. Vettori has been tasked with improving the fortunes of the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Lara replaced Tom Moody as the head coach ahead of IPL 2023; however, the side finished at the bottom of the table, with only four wins and ten defeats. With Vettori set to take charge, it will also be their fourth coach in six seasons as the Orange Army look to reach playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Daniel Vettori has previously captained and coached the Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Vettori is presently the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men's squad at the Hundred, and has been with the Australia men's national team since May 2022. He has also acted as a spin-bowling consultant for the Bangladesh men's squad in the past.

Vettori previously served as a head coach in the IPL, guiding RCB to the playoffs in 2015 and the final in 2016, where they were defeated by the Sunrisers. This is the third high-profile coaching-related news in the IPL before of the 2024 season, following Justin Langer's appointment at Lucknow Super Giants and Flower's subsequent appointment at RCB.

The 44-year-old has featured in 34 IPL games and has bagged 28 wickets at 31.36 and maintaining a promising economy rate of 6.78.

