Sunil Chhetri asks Netflix to give a fan two-month free subscription, Twitterati say 'Oh Captain my captain'

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri had recently shared a screenshot of a bizarre yet hilarious request he received from a fan. A fan had messaged Chhetri, requesting him to share the username and password of his Netflix account. After the screenshot was posted on the micro-blogging app, Twitterati were left in splits and it also led to a banter between Sunil Chettri and Netflix India's official Twitter handle.

On Sunday, Sunil Chettri proposed a deal to Netflix and wrote, "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?"