Sunil Chhetri asks Netflix to give a fan two-month free subscription, Twitterati say 'Oh Captain my captain'

Indian football star Sunil Chhetri had recently shared a screenshot of a bizarre yet hilarious request he received from a fan. A fan had messaged Chhetri, requesting him to share the username and password of his Netflix account. After the screenshot was posted on the micro-blogging app, Twitterati were left in splits and it also led to a banter between Sunil Chettri and Netflix India's official Twitter handle.
On Sunday, Sunil Chettri proposed a deal to Netflix and wrote, "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?"
Earlier on Saturday, Chhetri took to the micro-blogging site to share the screen-grab of a fan's request. He tweeted, "Jersey X
Autograph on a picture X
Reply to the post X
Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog X
Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."
Replying to the tweet, the OTT platform had commented, "While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?"
Fans were left in splits and took to the comments section to react to the tweets. A user wrote, "Mess with an indian guy, and he will show you how to bargain.
#ChetriRocksNetflixShocks"
Another fan commented, "Sir I'll provide him with 2 month subscription...can u send me the signed t-shirt.? Can we make a deal.?"
Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer and the second-highest in the list of active international scorers in world football.
For his brilliant performances, he was awarded 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 Indian Super League and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017.
Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)