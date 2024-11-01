Sundar Day At Wankhede! Washington Leaves Rachin Ravindra Stunned After Dismissing Him For Third Consecutive Time During IND vs NZ 3rd Test; Video

Image: X

Washington Sundar continued his dominance over Rachin Ravindra in the ongogin Indi avs New Zealand Test series after dismissing the left-hander for the third straight time in the series. Ravindra was clean bowled for 4 runs by Sundar with an absolutely jaffa of a delivery.

This dismissal was a repeat of the Latham dismissal. Sundar bowled a full ball outside off bringing Brings Ravindra forward for a defence. however the ball turned away just a bit going past the outside edge and hitting the stumps. Rachin stood on the crease for a moment before walking back top pavilion with shocked expression

Sundar who played his first match of the series sin Pune had dismissed Ravindra in both the innings. Speaking to the broadcaster after the first day of the 2nd Test, Washi had revealed that Rachin Ravindra's wicket was his favourite.

Multiple injuries had blocked Sundar's career growth since his magnificent debut in India's famous Test series victory in Australia. Sundar made his debut in the Gabba Test match and played a crucial role in helping India win the final Test match of the 2020-21 series. However, the player was not considered in the team after playing against England in Ahmedabad in the same year.

He returned to team in Pune after three years of absence and put in splendid performance with the ball picking up a total of 11 wickets but could not prevent India from losing the match and series.



India vs New Zealand 3rd Test live update

India head into the lunch having a slight edge over New Zealand. Tom Latham after winning the toss decided to bat first, but Akash Deep had other ideas. He removed Conway for just 4 runs giving India an early breakthrough. Latham and Young looked to be going strong before Sundar dismissed Latham followed by wicket of Ravindra to bring India back in the game.