Summer Olympics 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind backs Indian athletes ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said India will wholeheartedly back its athletes when they represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9.

In his traditional address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, the President mentioned about the forthcoming olympic games and said new generation of players and athletes has brought laurels for the nation in more and more varieties of sports in recent years.

"This is also the year of Tokyo Olympics. While India has traditionally done well in a number of sports, the new generation of players and athletes has brought laurels for the nation in more and more varieties of sports in recent years.

"At Olympics 2020, the Indian contingent will be backed by cheers and good wishes of millions of Indians," the President said in his speech.