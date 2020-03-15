Summer Olympics 2020: Despite coronavirus pandemic, Japan's Shinzo Abe not keen on changing schedule

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is not eager to make changes in the schedule of Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics despite the global pandemic coronavirus scare which has affected 1,56,396 including 5,833 deaths worldwide.

"We hope to overcome the spread of infections first and foremost and hold the Olympics as planned without a hitch," Abe said, according to Xinhua news.

His comments come two days after US President Donald Trump suggested the Japanese capital postpone the Games for a year as the spread of the virus wreaks havoc on the sporting calendar.