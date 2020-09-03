Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem: Where and when to watch the US Open second-round match in India

After an impressive win in his first-round match against Bradley Klahn, India's Sumit Nagal is all set to take on world no 3 Dominic Thiem in the second-round of the US Open on Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

Nagal, 23, became the first Indian to win a singles match at the US Open since Somdev Devvarman in 2013.

In the clash against Klahn, Nagal won 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. The 127th rank player will look to maintain his performance against the Austrian top seed.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem take place?

The match will take place on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Where will the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem take place?

The match will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

What time will the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem begin?

The match will begin at 10:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem in India?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.