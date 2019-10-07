Sumit Nagal hits career-best 129 ATP ranking

New Delhi: India's rising tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, who reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger Campinas, has moved up by six places to the 129 spot in the latest men's singles rankings.

Last week, Nagal failed to reach the final of ATP Challenger Campinas in Brazil as he lost in straight sets to Argentina's 325-ranked Juan Ficovich. He did not look in his elements right from the start as he lost the match 4-6, 1-6 which eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest on Saturday.

Before that, the 22-year-old had achieved his career-best ranking of 135 after clinching the men's singles title at the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger clay event. Nagal had made a jump of 26 places after he clinched his second Challenger title in Argentina.

The Haryana lad had grabbed headlines after he made his Grand Slam debut in August and produced a spirited fight against Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the first-round of the US Open.