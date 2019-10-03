Sujal Solanki nets hat-trick for Footie First FC

Mumbai: Sujal Solanki struck an impressive hat-trick to power Footie First FC to an authoritative 4-1 win against Sellebrity SC in one-sided Boys’ under-16 Div-II match of the Rustomjee-MDFA Yuva President League played at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra.

In another one-sided encounter, Jolly Boys FA proved too good as they blanked Forza India 4-0. Leading Jolly Boys charge to victory was Vishnu Rathod who scored two goals while Akash Rathod and Dinesh Chavan added one each to complete the winning margin.

Results:

Boys U-16 Div-II: Jolly Boys FA: 4 (Vishnu Rathod 2, Akash Rathod, Dinesh Chavan) bt Forza India 0. Footie First FC: 4 (Sujal Solanki 3, Anish Bhabhda) bt Sellebrity SC: 1 (Mayur Jadhav).

-Junior Kalina impress

Junior Kalina Rangers produced a 5-star performance and went on to record a convincing 5-1 win against Kalina Village Boys in a Boys’ under-16 match of the 18th Kalina Football League, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Results:

Boys (U-16): Kalina Rangers Juniors: 5 (Lalit Bangera 3, Justin Fernandes 2) bt Kalina Village Boys 1 (Axl Miranda). Air India Colony: 1 (Johanan Lobo) bt FC Kolivery 0.

-Dhanbad FA to hold trials

The Dhanbad Football Academy (Dhanbad-Jarkhand), will be setting up a football training centre in Mumbai. Dhanbad FA will provide training for boys and girls in the under-10 to under-18 age category during the season from October 2019 to May 2020. For more information contact: 9833875036 or 9820877365. For online registration: email: dhanbadfa4416@gmail.com

-Sudha, MDFA Secretary

Sudhakar Rane of Colaba Youngsters has taken over as the Hon. General Secretary of the Mumbai District Football Association. At the MDFA AGM held recently, Rane popularly known as ‘Sudha’, took over the post from Udyan Banerjee, who completed his two-year term. In other changes to the committee, Banerjee of Indian Cultural League has now been appointed as Hon. Treasurer, while Krishna Pawle of Community Football Club of India has been elevated as one of the four Vice-Presidents. Ajit Sawant of Rudra FA and Ryan Menezes of Sellebrity SC have taken over as the Joint Secretaries.