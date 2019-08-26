Sujal, Mohit strike for Children Welfare

Mumbai: Sujal Patil and Mohit Dhakle scored a brace each as Children Welfare, Andheri, defeated Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinay Mandir, Vile Parle 8-0 in an MSSA boys under-16 Division IV Inter-School football tournament, at the St Francis D’Assisi Football Ground, Borivali here on Monday.

While Sujal Patil and Mohit Dhakle scored a brace, Omkar Kanade, Uman Shaikh, Amaann Sabuwalla and Recky Bhanji pitched in a goal each in Children Welfare's massive 8-0 victory.

Sharon English High School (SEHS), Mulund, outclassed Holy Name High School (HNHS), Colaba 5-1 in the other match of the day.

Kyra Vincent scored the match winner as St Mary's Convent edged out St Thomas Academy 1-0 in the girls under-16 Division II match. The win assured them a place in the knock-out. St Mary’s will face St Anne’s, Fort on August 29 at Cooperage Ground, whereas St Thomas Academy will take on SM Shetty High School.

Results: Boys (U-16): Sharon English High School, Mulund: 5 (M Jadhav, M Kanadia, D Kotak, V Khona, A Kank) bt Holy Name High Schoo, Colabal: 1 (H Pise); Ryan International, Chembur: 1 (H Pherwani) drew with Bombay Cambridge, Andheri: 1 (J Jain); Children Welfare, Andheri: 8 (S Patil 2, M Dhakle 2, U Shaikh, O Kanade, A Sabuwalla, R Bhanji) bt Shree Chandulal Nanavati Vinay Mandir, Vile Parle: 0; Ryan Global School, Lokhandwala: 5 (Aakash Paul 4, Arhaan Motiwala) bt Billabong International School, Malad: 0.