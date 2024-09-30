'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed Blinders In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Team India fans have been awestruck as captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pulled off two one-handed blinders on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Hence, fans are inevitably in a frenzy, lauding the home side's fielding efforts to derail a defiant Bangladeshi side.
It all started with the captain himself as Litton Das danced down the track to smash Siraj for a boundary over extra cover. Rohit, stationing himself at short cover, timed his jump to perfection and pluck the catch one-handed. Meanwhile, Siraj took a spectacular overhead catch as Shakib Al Hasan came down the track and miscued one straight down the ground.
It seemed like the right-arm speedster had lost the ball with the sun interfering, but he stunningly managed to hold on, making it two one-handed blinders in a day.
Here's how netizens have reacted to the two stunning catches in a day: