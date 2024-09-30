 'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed Blinders In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed Blinders In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed Blinders In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Unlike the previous two days of the Test, day four of the contest started on time.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India fans have been awestruck as captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pulled off two one-handed blinders on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Hence, fans are inevitably in a frenzy, lauding the home side's fielding efforts to derail a defiant Bangladeshi side.

It all started with the captain himself as Litton Das danced down the track to smash Siraj for a boundary over extra cover. Rohit, stationing himself at short cover, timed his jump to perfection and pluck the catch one-handed. Meanwhile, Siraj took a spectacular overhead catch as Shakib Al Hasan came down the track and miscued one straight down the ground.

It seemed like the right-arm speedster had lost the ball with the sun interfering, but he stunningly managed to hold on, making it two one-handed blinders in a day.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the two stunning catches in a day:

FPJ Shorts
Kumartuli: Inside Kolkata's Potter Town, Where Sculptors Bring Goddess Durga To Life During Navratri
Kumartuli: Inside Kolkata's Potter Town, Where Sculptors Bring Goddess Durga To Life During Navratri
Sensex & Nifty 50 Plunge Over 1% In Last Trading Session Of September After Record Rally
Sensex & Nifty 50 Plunge Over 1% In Last Trading Session Of September After Record Rally
Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban
Market Reaction: KRBL, Kohinoor Foods, Chaman Lal Setia Shares Rally As Government Lifts Non-Basmati White Rice Export Ban
Pakistan: Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Death Sparks Protests Near US Consulate In Karachi; Visuals Surface
Pakistan: Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Death Sparks Protests Near US Consulate In Karachi; Visuals Surface

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice After Lunch As Mominul Haque Keeps...

IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test Day 4 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Twice After Lunch As Mominul Haque Keeps...

'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed...

'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed...

Ireland Register Maiden Win Over South Africa in T20Is; Adair Brothers Shine

Ireland Register Maiden Win Over South Africa in T20Is; Adair Brothers Shine

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd...

WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Pulls Off Stunning Overhead Catch To Dismiss Shakib Al Hasan In IND vs BAN 2nd...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Leaves Litton Das And Shubman Gill In Shock With One-Handed Catch During IND vs...