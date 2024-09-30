'Suddenly We Have 11 Jonty Rhodes': Fans Erupt As Rohit Sharma & Mohammed Siraj Take One-Handed Blinders In Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India fans have been awestruck as captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj pulled off two one-handed blinders on day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Hence, fans are inevitably in a frenzy, lauding the home side's fielding efforts to derail a defiant Bangladeshi side.

It all started with the captain himself as Litton Das danced down the track to smash Siraj for a boundary over extra cover. Rohit, stationing himself at short cover, timed his jump to perfection and pluck the catch one-handed. Meanwhile, Siraj took a spectacular overhead catch as Shakib Al Hasan came down the track and miscued one straight down the ground.

It seemed like the right-arm speedster had lost the ball with the sun interfering, but he stunningly managed to hold on, making it two one-handed blinders in a day.

Here's how netizens have reacted to the two stunning catches in a day:

Looking at replays that catch from Siraj was even better then Rohit's #INDvBAN — Rachit G (@rachit_g2) September 30, 2024

Bade miya Bade Mian Chhote Mian SubhanAllah 😍



In the first picture, Rohit Sharma took a brilliant catch and dismissed Litton Das.



In the second picture, Siraj also took a brilliant catch of S. Al hasan.#KanpurTest #RohitSharma #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/eGHMYsDUOE — Vishal Pandey (@Vishal_aawaj) September 30, 2024

Sensational catch by Siraj! 🔥



He follows in the footsteps of Captain Rohit Sharma. Just pure magic from Miyan. 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/puoTUyuAWx — Cricket Chamber (@cricketchamber) September 30, 2024

Rohit’s catch was stunning. Mohammed Siraj’s catch was stupendous athleticism. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 30, 2024

After Rohit Sharma's brilliant one-handed catch, the fitness merchants are in the mud now 😭🔥



Greatest Fielder of India @ImRo45.

pic.twitter.com/Ixsn256B7k — Dhruv³ (@Rohitinveins) September 30, 2024