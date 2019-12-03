Suchit Patil, Palak, Anshuman Jhingran rule the pool

Mumbai: Suchit Patil, Anshuman Jhingran, Zaara Jabbar and Rishabh Das, made their school Fr Agnel Multipurpose proud by taking all the top honours on the concluding day of the Bombay YMCA Inter-School/Junior Colleges Swimming Meet, held at their swimming pool at Agripada.

Suchit shattered two old records in the boys under-17 100m butterfly stroke and 200m individual medley events on a day when in all three records were established.

While Podar International’s Palak Joshi, who was credited with the other record in the 100m backstroke in the girls under-13 section, shared the day’s honours with the Fr. Agnel swimmers. Overall the meet witnessed five new meet records established.

The results of the record-breaking:

Boys U-17: 100m Butterfly Stroke: 1. Suchit Patil (Fr. Agnel)- 00:58.61 secs – old record – 01:01.39; 2. Ishaan Lalvani (Oberoi Int.); 3. Shubham Hole (Western College).

200m Individual Medley: 1. 1. Suchit Patil (Fr. Agnel)- 02:15.31 secs – old record- 02:21.06 secs. 2. Shubham Hole (Wester Coll); 3. Kunal Shroff (Shardashram Vidyamandir).

Girls U-13: 100 m Backstroke: 1. Palak Joshi (Podar Int.)- 01:08.29 secs. – Old record – 01:09.18 secs.b 2. Anushka Salaskar (Yashodham). 3. Umang Bajaj (Podar Int.).

The individual champions

BOYS (U-17): Suchit Patil (Fr. Agnel) – 25 pts. (U-15): Anshuman Jhingran (Fr. Agnel) – 16 pts. (U-13): Rishab Das (Fr. Agnel) – 21 pts. (U-11): Om Satgam (Holly Cross) and Ishant Chaturvedi (Lodha World) – 10 pts each.