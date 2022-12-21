e-Paper Get App
Success of England tour of Pakistan, should be a precedent for more team to follow suit: ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Geoff Allardice the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has called for more countries to tour Pakistan for Test series following the successful completion of England's tour of Pakistan

article-image
Geoff Allardice the CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has called for more countries to tour Pakistan for Test series following the successful completion of England's tour of Pakistan.

England completed a historic clean sweep blanking Pakistan 3-0 in a highly eventful series. The three matches were played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief, Najam Sethi assumes new role: Pakistan media
article-image

Earlier this Australia also toured Pakistan for a three match Test series played at Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore. The visitors won the third Test winning the series 1-0 after drawing the first two Test matches.

Both series saw packed stadiums that displayed the passionate support for cricket in the country and more importantly for the longest format of the game.

Allardice was in attendance at Karachi as England defeated Pakistan 3-0 and was impressed by how England fans gelled with the home support during all three Tests.

“The fans in Pakistan are passionate about the game and passionate about their team, but most importantly they are welcoming of visitors. I have always had great experiences when I have travelled to Pakistan and I have been to see a few series over the last few years and the welcome is always very warm,” said Allardice as quoted by ICC.

"Barmy Army" the popular English cricket support group had also highlighted how they were advised not to come but found the reception and hospitality they received during all three Tests, truly amazing.

