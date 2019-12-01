Sub-junior Badminton Championships: Anamika Singh bags double

Mumbai: Favourites and top seeds Atharva Joshi and Anamika Singh duly justified their top ranking, while winning their respective under-17 singles titles in the Mumbai Suburban District Sub-junior Badminton Championships, hosted by Kandivali Recreation Club at their court here on Sunday.

In fact, both of them notched up straight games victories.

Atharva beat second seeded Harsh Sharma (21-17, 21-16). Likewise, while Anamika outplayed Kamya Ravi (21-12, 21-18). In fact, Anamika ended with a double, winning the under-17 doubles with Mahek Nayak as partner. The pair defeated Neerva Negi and Shaurvi Konar 21-11, 21-17.

However, the day’s best final was boys under-17 doubles tie where Harsh Sharma and Zahaan Baig rallied after a game down to score over Malhar Joshi and Sujal Savant in a 19-21, 21-17, 21-10. Another tie that had crowd cheering was the girls under-10 singles, in which Akshita Tibrewala squeezed past Jashvi Bhatt 21-6, 18-21, 25-23.

Results

Boys: Under-17: (1)- A Joshi bt (2)- H Sharma 21-17, 21-16. (Sfs): (1)- A Joshi bt S D’souza 21-17, 21-15; (2)- H Sharma bt Malhar Joshi 21-16, 21-17. Doubles (Final): H Sharma / Z Baig bt M Joshi / S Savant 19-21, 21-17, 21-10. Under-13: (Final): M Mehendale bt O Mathew 21-17, 21-13. (Sfs): M Mehendale bt R Seth 21-17, 21-13; O Mathew bt A Barve 21-17, 21-11. Under-10: Z Masani bt J Patel J Noronha 22-20, 21-11.

Girls: Under-17: (1)- A Singh bt K Ravi 21-12, 21-18. (Sfs): (1)- A Singh bt S Goyal 21-6, 21-4; K Ravi bt (2) N Dave 19-21, 21-11, 21-12. Doubles (Final): A Singh / M Nayak bt Neerva Negi / Shaurvi Konar 21-11, 21-17. Under-13: (1)- Nirmitee Gajbhiye bt (2)- Sarah George 21-8, 21-6. (Sfs): (1)- Nirmitee Gajbhiye bt Dipti Pillay 21-7, 21-5; (2)- Sarah George bt Shauri Konsar 21-9, 21-12. Under-10: Akshita Tibrewala bt Jashvi Bhatt 21-6, 18-21, 25-23.