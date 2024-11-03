 'Stupid Decision': Ishan Kishan Involved In Scuffle As Umpire Accuses Him Of Ball Tampering In IND A vs AUS A Match
Australia A eventually defeated India A by seven wickets by chasing down the target of 226.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

India A keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was involved in a scuffle with umpire Shawn Craig on day four of the first unofficial four-day game against Australia A over the condition of the ball. With the youngster voicing his displeasure over the condition of the ball and the umpire changing it, he threatened to charge Kishan with dissent.

IPL 2025 Retentions Live: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Retained By CSK & RCB; No Rishabh Pant For Delhi...
article-image

The incident seems to have occurred before the start of play on day four as there was a confusion among India A players about the change of ball as a discussion took place between the cricketers and umpire Shawn Craig. Kishan was caught on stump mic saying it is a "very stupid decision" in response to the umpire changing the ball.

Craig hit back by saying "You will be on report for dissent, that is inappropriate behaviour."

Cricket Australia had clarified that the ball was changed due to deterioration and both captains had been informed about it. Hence, no further action would be taken.

Australia A score remaining 86 runs on day four with ease to take a 1-0 lead:

As far as the result of the game is concerned, Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney led from the front with an unbeaten and shared an unbroken 141-run partnership with Beau Webster. The tourists had been bowled out for 107 in their first innings, but the home side didn't manage a massive score either, getting skittled for 195.

B Sai Sudharsan (103) and Devdutt Padikkal (88) added 196, but India A collapsed again to 312 to set their opposition 226 for victory.

