Stumped by lack of partnerships: Mumbai Indians struggle continues in IPL 2023, Sunil Gavaskar reveals why?

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has shared his observations on the performance of the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2023. According to Gavaskar, the team's lack of crucial batting partnerships is hindering their success in the competition. This has been evident as the Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win in the tournament.

In their upcoming match, Mumbai Indians will face off against the Delhi Capitals, another team struggling to find its footing in the competition. The match is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening at the Mumbai Indians' home ground. Both teams possess quality players, but they have not been able to deliver the desired results.

Struggle to construct partnerships

"MI's biggest problem since last season till date has been the lack of partnerships. Unless you have big partnerships, it is difficult for you to score big. MI has been seen struggling continuously in this regard. MI should have built their innings on a short but useful partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, but they failed," Gavaskar told Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of the IPL.



DC addressing its own issues

On the other hand, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckons Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner should increase the tempo because scoring runs at a brisk pace is crucial for the side in powerplay overs.



"It's not just the volume of runs David Warner needs to score for Delhi Capitals. He also needs to set the tempo in the power play, which has gone a little down. I would love to see him take the game head-on early, especially when the Impact Substitute rule provides the team more flexibility," Moody said.

Lucknow's nailbiting win



Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan hailed the nail-biting encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants which LSG won last night.



The result of the high-scoring thriller in Bengaluru was decided on the final ball of the match. Despite defeat, Pathan backed RCB to make it to the playoffs should they do well in their remaining home games.



"RCB have had their fair share of injury concerns in this season as several key players have been ruled out. They are missing their key pacers in Josh Hazlewood and Reece Topley due to injuries. But, I believe, RCB spinners will have to rise to the occasion now at M Chinnaswamy. Only then they will aid the fast bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell," said Pathan.



"If RCB end up winning their next 2-3 games at home, I am seeing RCB in the playoffs," he added.

