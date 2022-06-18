Stuart MacGill kidnapping: All you need to know about the incident involving former Australian spinner

Stuart MacGill |

Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped in April 2021 leaving the sporting community stunned.

MacGill was allegedly dragged into a car at around 8pm local time and driven to a property in Bringelly in Sydney's west where he was assaulted by four men, who were arrested over the incident a month later.

Marino Sotiropoulos, the brother of MacGill's partner Maria O' Meagher was also among those who were arrested by the police in connection with the alleged kidnapping, allegedly linked to a cocaine supply deal.

Sotiropoulos was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with unlawfully detaining someone, causing actual bodily harm, participation in a criminal group and a commercial drug supply charge. He is one of six men allegedly involved in the incident.

The kidnapping allegedly stemmed from an introduction facilitated by Mr MacGill in early April between Mr Sotiropoulos, and Sonny, a regular diner at the restaurant run by the spinne and his wife.

Police allege Mr Sotiropoulos was seeking to supply Sonny, a suspected drug dealer also known as Zac, with two kilograms of cocaine and there was a dispute over the payment. Sonny disappeared and Mr Sotiropoulos, allegedly representing the original supplier of the drugs, was allegedly pressuring MacGill to help secure the payment.

Mr Sotiropoulos was allegedly demanding Mr MacGill’s help because he made the introduction.