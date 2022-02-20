Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Nikhat Zareen to start in quarterfinals as Indian boxers handed mixed draws

Indian boxers were handed tricky draws at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria as Nikhat Zareen will begin her campaign in the quarter-finals while Sumit and Anjali Tushir are set to face tough opponents in their respective opening-round bouts.

The 25-year-old pugilist from Telangana, Zareen, who clinched the gold medal in the 2019 edition, has received a bye in the 52kg opening round. Apart from Zareen, Nandini (+81kg) is another Indian boxer to feature directly in the Last-8 stage, according to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

However, in the 66kg category, Tushir will face a stiff challenge from the two-time World Championships medallist Russia's Saadat Dalgatova in the opening round.

Among men, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar has been given a bye in the 67kg opening round while Sumit (75kg) is drawn to kickstart his campaign against the World Championships silver medallist Russia's Dzhambulat Bizhamov.

A 17-member Indian contingent, including seven men and 10 women are participating at the on-going 73rd edition of the tournament which is also the first from the Golden Belt Series and also a testing event for the International Boxing Association's World Boxing Tour format.

Varinder Singh (60kg) will kick off India's challenge on opening day at the prestigious boxing event as he will face Russian Artur Subkhankulov in the men's 60kg category. Sumit, Lakshya Chahar (86kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) are the other Indians to be seen in action on Day 1.

Europe's oldest international boxing tournament, which was first held in 1950, will be played till February 27.

With over 450 boxers participating from 36 countries around the world, including strong boxing nations such as Kazakhstan, Italy, Russia and France, the highly competitive tournament will be the first exposure trip for Indian boxers in 2022.

India won two medals in the last edition of the tournament with Deepak Kumar and Naveen Boora securing silver and bronze respectively. (

ALSO READ Adani Group set to buy team in UAE T20 League after failed bid for a new IPL team: Reports

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:34 PM IST