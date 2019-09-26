Straight wins for Vishal Vyaya, Hassan Badami

Mumbai: Vishal Vyaya of Club Aquaria came up with a determined performance to get the better of Sumit Saldurkar (KVSC) by a fighting 3-2 score line in a Group-C round-robin league match of the Senior men’s snooker event of the BSAM organized Maharashtra State Junior Snooker and Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg 1) Championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana billiards room here on Thursday.

This was the second successive win for Vyaya, who had earlier defeated Rishabh Thakkar of Otters Club 3-0 and is now virtually assured of qualifying for the pre-quarter-finals from this group.

He has to play Krian Chheda of Dombivali Gymkhana in the concluding league match. Vyaya and Saldurkar shared the first four frames, before the former managed to cash in on the opportunities to gather the points and clinch the decider to record a 63-03, 30-50, 56-50, 26-54, 66-38 victory.

Cricket Club of India’s Hassan Badami continued with his impressive form and scored another quick win, defeating Liyakat Sheikh of Solapur 3-0 (73-01, 58-41, 80-67) in a Group-D encounter. The CCI cueist Badami (CCI) had won the opening match against Sahil Kakad (Khar Gym) by a similar 3-0 margin and in now in contention of progressing to the next round.

Results:

Group-A: Adit Raja (JVPG) bt Walter Vaz (Bombay Gym) 3-1 (61-51, 34-69, 51-19, 69(35)-30); Group-B: Shabaz Khan (CCI) bt Avenish Shah (MCF) 3-1 (69-37, 72-23, 09-90(49), 68-20); Group-C: Vishal Vyaya (KVSC) beat Sumit Saldurkar (KVSC) 3-2 (63-03, 30-50, 56-50, 26-54, 66-38) Group-D: Hassan Badami (CCI) beat Liyakat Sheikh (Solapur) 3-0 (73-1, 58-41, 80-67); Group-E: Vishal Gehani (Park Club) beat Rajiv Sharma (MHC) 3-2 (80-53, 58-16, 29-56, 55-77, 66-35); Group-G: Ajinkya Yelve (NSCI) beat Rahil Patel (JVPG) 3-0 (57-45, 57-18, 66-42)