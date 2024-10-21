 Stones, Shoes & Bottles: Kerala Blasters Launch Complaint After Mohammedan SC Fans Attack Their Supporters During ISL Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsStones, Shoes & Bottles: Kerala Blasters Launch Complaint After Mohammedan SC Fans Attack Their Supporters During ISL Match; Video

Stones, Shoes & Bottles: Kerala Blasters Launch Complaint After Mohammedan SC Fans Attack Their Supporters During ISL Match; Video

For the safety of supporters, the area designated for away fans was sealed off temporarily.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mohammedan SC fans attack Kerala Blasters fans | Image: X

In a major embarrsement the Kerala Blasters fans were attacked by the Mohammedan SC fans for goal celebration during the Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday. The incident happened following Jesus Jimenez's goal in the 75th minute at Kishore Bharati stadium. Fans of Muhammadans in the adjacent stand began throwing bottles and shoes at the Blasters supporters. For the safety of supporters, the area designated for away fans was sealed off temporarily.

The match was halted for at least five minutes when Mohammedan SC fans started hurling bottles onto the pitch

Kerala Blasters FC expressed profound concern about the aggression directed at their fans during the recent encounter in Kolkata. The safety and comfort of their supporters are paramount, for they represent an integral part of the club, home and away.

In their official statement, the club also mentioned, "We have been in contact with the relevant authorities in Kolkata and the league to gain a full understanding of the situation and have taken necessary action. It is the responsibility of every club to ensure that their fans enjoy a safe environment at matches. Such incidents are unacceptable in football and must be addressed to guarantee the safety of players, officials, and fans alike."

FPJ Shorts
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Cuts Deal For ₹1,000 Crore Deal For 50% Stake With Serum Institute's Adar Poonawala
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
J&K: NIA Team Lead To Visit Gagangir Terror Attack Site In Ganderbal District
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of Their Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!

Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters match highlights

Kerala Blasters FC pulled off a memorable 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, marking the first time in 27 games that they have won an away match after conceding first in the Indian Super League (ISL).

irjalol Kasimov handed Mohammedan SC the lead before two second-half strikes from Kwame Peprah and Jesus Jimenez saw Mikael Stahre’s men secure their third consecutive victory in Kolkata, a feat they had never achieved in the competition. M

Mohammedan SC will host Hyderabad FC at home on October 26 while Kerala Blasters FC will play Bengaluru FC on October 25 in Kochi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stones, Shoes & Bottles: Kerala Blasters Launch Complaint After Mohammedan SC Fans Attack Their...

Stones, Shoes & Bottles: Kerala Blasters Launch Complaint After Mohammedan SC Fans Attack Their...

Clashes Erupt Outside Mirpur Stadium Between Pro And Anti Shakib Groups Ahead Of BAN vs SA 1st Test:...

Clashes Erupt Outside Mirpur Stadium Between Pro And Anti Shakib Groups Ahead Of BAN vs SA 1st Test:...

US Grand Prix Organisers Fined ₹45 Crore After Premature Track Invasion By 200 F1 Fans

US Grand Prix Organisers Fined ₹45 Crore After Premature Track Invasion By 200 F1 Fans

Women's T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand Lift Maiden Title After South Africa Falter On The Final...

Women's T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand Lift Maiden Title After South Africa Falter On The Final...

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Added To Team India's Squad For 2nd & 3rd Test

IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Added To Team India's Squad For 2nd & 3rd Test