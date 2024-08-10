 'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris 2024 OIympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris 2024 OIympics

'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris 2024 OIympics

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Aman Sehrawat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After clinching the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat said that he still couldn't believe that he won a medal for his country.

Read Also
Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi;...
article-image

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

FPJ Shorts
'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests
'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid Bangladesh Protests
Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained
Video: Police Raids 'Rave Party' In Noida, 39 University Students Detained
Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Actor Urges Fans Not To Respond To Messages: 'Not Good News'
Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Actor Urges Fans Not To Respond To Messages: 'Not Good News'
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Regained Lost Rally; Nikkei Stabilises In Asian Market
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Regained Lost Rally; Nikkei Stabilises In Asian Market

Speaking to ANI, Aman said that he was hoping for the gold medal but was still happy to bag the bronze in the wrestling event.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman said.

The 21-year-old wrestler added that it was a 'speechless' moment after standing on the Olympic podium. The youngster further added that his next target will to prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympics.
"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

Aman Sehrawat bounced back strongly after Darian Cruz snared early lead:

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders. After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid...

'Me & My Family Are Completely Safe': Litton Das Denies Reports Of Attack On His Home Amid...

'Didn't Sleep The Whole Night': How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 KGs In 10 Hours To Gear Up For Paris 2024...

'Didn't Sleep The Whole Night': How Aman Sehrawat Lost 4.6 KGs In 10 Hours To Gear Up For Paris 2024...

'Enemies Of Success': 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Hits Back At Detractors After Historic...

'Enemies Of Success': 'Biological Male' Boxer Imane Khelif Hits Back At Detractors After Historic...

'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris...

'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris...

Who Is Aman Sehrawat? The 21-Year-Old Wrestler Becomes Youngest Indian Individual Medalist At...

Who Is Aman Sehrawat? The 21-Year-Old Wrestler Becomes Youngest Indian Individual Medalist At...