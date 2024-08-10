'Still Can't Believe': Wrestler Aman Sehrawat In Disbelief After Clinching Bronze For India In Paris 2024 OIympics

Aman Sehrawat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After clinching the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the ongoing Paris Olympics, Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat said that he still couldn't believe that he won a medal for his country.

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Aman said that he was hoping for the gold medal but was still happy to bag the bronze in the wrestling event.

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well...," Aman said.

Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for clinching the Bronze Medal in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the #ParisOlympics2024!



Aman, your incredible achievement has made the nation proud!#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/dmkoM1iMny — Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) August 9, 2024

The 21-year-old wrestler added that it was a 'speechless' moment after standing on the Olympic podium. The youngster further added that his next target will to prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and 2028 Olympics.

"It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games," he added.

Aman Sehrawat bounced back strongly after Darian Cruz snared early lead:

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders. After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control.

With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.