Steve Smith hints at new role in IPL 2023: 'I'm joining an exciting team in India'

Australia batsman Steve Smith | Instagram

Australian cricketer Steve Smith will be a part of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but not as a player.

The current Aussie skipper left a video message for his fans in which he said that he is going to join the IPL 2023 but stopped short of mentionoing what his new role is going to be.

According to media reports, Smith will be joining the IPL commentary team this season after finding no takers in the player auction last year.

This will be the first time Smith will don the commentator's role and ditch the bat for a microphone in the IPL if the reports turn out to be true.

Read Also Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against India

Nonetheless, Smith will be a part of IPL 2023 even if he's not going to play in the cash-rich league this year.

“Namaste India. I’ve got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. Yes, that’s right. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India,” Smith said in his video message.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Smith's IPL journey so far

Steve Smith has played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant (defunct), Pune Warriors India (defunct), Kochi Tuskers Kerala (defunct), and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The star batter played his maiden season for DC in 2021, scoring 152 runs from 8 matches at 25.33. He went unsold in the IPL auction in December after setting a base price of ₹2 crore.

He recently led Australia to a 2-1 ODI series win in India after captaining in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series in regular skipper Pat Cummins's absence.