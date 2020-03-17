Steve Austin marks '3:16 Day' with Stone Cold Stunners but there's no one to watch

Stone Cold Steve Austin ended Monday Night Raw with two stunners on March 16, which is 3:16 - a catchphrase which defined the Texas Rattlesnake's career - but sadly there was no one to witness his return as the event took place without fans following the global pandemic coronavirus fears.
This week's Monday Night Raw took place at the WWE Performance Center and Austin made glass shattering entrance to the ring towards the end of the show.
Austin, describing 3:16 Day, said its a national holiday. A day when giving a certain hand gesture is a no brainer. A day when all four-letter words are always acceptable and a day when morning coffee becomes morning beer instead.
Byron Saxton, the person at the commentary table was giving ratings on a card when he was called out to the ring to celebrate after Austin was not happy with his scores.
And you can guess what followed, not one but two cans of whoop a** Stone Cold Stunners.
Diva Becky Lynch made her way to the ring with more cans of beers to celebrate with Austin, and to Saxton's dismay, more stunners were on the cards.
However, the current Raw Tag-Team Champions Street Profits, which consists of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins marched their way to the ring in hopes of celebrating with Austin and Lynch.
But what followed was expected given Austin's nature of celebrating with cans of beers. Poor Ford and Dawkins were laid to waste after being hit with Stunners from Austin before the show closed.
Although, the cheerful crowd and their chants were missed as the event took place without the fans and spectators due to the global pandemic coronavirus which has affected over 1,80,000 people worldwide including over 7,000 deaths.
