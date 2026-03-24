'Staying Calm Gives You A Clearer View': Shubman Gill On Leadership As Gujarat Titans Build On Consistency Ahead Of IPL 2026 | X @np_nationpress

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill emphasised clarity and composure in leadership as the team prepares for IPL 2026, building on a strong and consistent foundation established over the past seasons.

Speaking at Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gill highlighted the importance of staying true to oneself and maintaining calm in pressure situations.

“I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said.

He added, “Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, you’re able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision.”

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL since their debut, including a title-winning first season and a runners-up finish in 2023. Building on this foundation, Gill’s approach reflects continuity in leadership, with a focus on clarity, confidence and trust within the group.

Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026, a landmark event, brought together players, leadership, partners and fans, marking the start of a new season while reflecting on the franchise’s journey and growth over the years.

Providing further insight into the team’s preparation, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki highlighted the importance of continuity and stability in building the squad.

“As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, it just needed a little bit of adjustment,” Solanki said.

“There were five players who came in, and Matthew Hayden has joined us as well. The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can.”

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 4.

With a strong core, minimal changes to the squad, and a clear approach built on trust and consistency, Gujarat Titans head into IPL 2026 with focus, belief and a long-term vision.