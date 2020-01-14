State athletes hit back, regain top position

Maharashtra's athletes went home with wide smiles after enjoying a productive day at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 here on Tuesday, entrenching themselves at the top of the charts with a total of 26 gold.

Maharashtra's total number of medals stood at 107, leaving Haryana trailing with 21 gold medal and a total of 67.

Maharashtra owed it to their gymnasts and cyclists who contributed three gold medals each.

Harshwardhan Yadav (boys under-21 25m Rapid Fire Pistol) and sprinter Kirti Vijay Bhoite (girls under-21 200m) ensured that Maharashtra would widen their lead over Haryana, who won three gold medals, including one from Nancy in the girls under-17 10m Air Rifle.

Manipur's cyclists and judokas fetched their State five gold medals to see the State rise to ninth place while Uttar Pradesh, with four track and field titles, rose to fourth place behind Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

Kerala, who got four gold on Tuesday, including three from track and field, and Tamil Nadu whose boys under-17 relay quartet were the only ones to strike gold on the final day of athletics competition, are the only southern States in the top 10. Aparna Roy was the toast of the Kerala team as she retained the girls under-21 100m hurdles gold with a new meet record.

In fact, Tuesday's surge enabled Kerala finish the athletics competition with 10 gold, two silver and six bronze and egde Haryana to the second spot. With 31 medals overall from track and field, Tamil Nadu claimed the credit for sending most athletes to the podium.

Telangana, who had a heady day with four gold medals are just outside that list.