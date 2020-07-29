StarTimes acquires broadcast rights for UEFA Nations League for sub-Saharan Africa

Chinese pay television company StarTimes on Wednesday said that it has acquired broadcast rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League for sub-Saharan Africa excluding South Africa that is set to kick off from Sept 3.

Aldrine Nsubuga, regional marketing director of StarTimes, said in a statement that acquisition of the UEFA Nations League broadcasting rights is part of the company's national team football agreement with UEFA over the period 2019-2022.

"With the Euro 2020 having been postponed, we are very excited to air the UEFA Nations League, this being the only national team event this year. All European football stars will be there and we can expect a great football show," Nsubuga said.

He observed that the company has secured transmission rights for exploitation across all media platforms including its self-produced sports channels as well as on StarTimes ON streaming platform in all countries across sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa.