Star‑Studded Affair As Cricketers, Bollywood Celebs & Politicians Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

ANI/X

Mumbai is witnessing a glamorous gathering on March 5 as several prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and politics arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. The event at a luxury venue in the city turned into one of the year’s most talked‑about social occasions.

The celebrations, which began with pre‑wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet, drew numerous former and current cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ajit Agarkar, and Venkatesh Prasad, many accompanied by their spouses, who posed for photos and offered blessings to the couple.

The guest list also featured high‑profile personalities from outside cricket, adding to the star power of the occasion. Political leader Ashish Shelar was spotted among the attendees, reflecting the wide‑ranging appeal of the event. Bollywood actors and celebrity associates of the cricketers also graced the ceremony in elegant traditional attire.