 Star‑Studded Affair As Cricketers, Bollywood Celebs & Politicians Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsStar‑Studded Affair As Cricketers, Bollywood Celebs & Politicians Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

Star‑Studded Affair As Cricketers, Bollywood Celebs & Politicians Attend Arjun Tendulkar‑Saaniya Chandhok's Wedding In Mumbai; Video

On March 5, Mumbai hosted a star-studded wedding as Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok celebrated their union at a luxury venue. The event, one of the year’s most talked-about social occasions, featured glamorous pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet, attracting numerous former and current cricketers along with prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and politics.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
ANI/X

Mumbai is witnessing a glamorous gathering on March 5 as several prominent figures from sports, entertainment, and politics arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. The event at a luxury venue in the city turned into one of the year’s most talked‑about social occasions.

The celebrations, which began with pre‑wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet, drew numerous former and current cricketers, including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ajit Agarkar, and Venkatesh Prasad, many accompanied by their spouses, who posed for photos and offered blessings to the couple.

The guest list also featured high‑profile personalities from outside cricket, adding to the star power of the occasion. Political leader Ashish Shelar was spotted among the attendees, reflecting the wide‑ranging appeal of the event. Bollywood actors and celebrity associates of the cricketers also graced the ceremony in elegant traditional attire.

FPJ Shorts
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: The Bachchans, Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Attend Sachin Tendulkar's Son's Marriage
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: The Bachchans, Farhan Akhtar & Other Celebs Attend Sachin Tendulkar's Son's Marriage
IIT Bombay To Declare UCEED 2026 Results Tomorrow On uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecard Till July 31
IIT Bombay To Declare UCEED 2026 Results Tomorrow On uceed.iitb.ac.in; Download Scorecard Till July 31
'Eknath Shinde Became God For Us': Indira University Dean As 84 Stranded Students Return Amid West Asia Crisis | Video
'Eknath Shinde Became God For Us': Indira University Dean As 84 Stranded Students Return Amid West Asia Crisis | Video
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2026 Out At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On March 8
AIMA MAT CBT Admit Card 2026 Out At mat.aima.in; Exam To Be Held On March 8
Follow us on