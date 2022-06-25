Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of world’s most influential sports stars

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo | Pic: Instagram

Portugal superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared the world's most influential sports star, according to reports.

The Manchester United striker continues to defy age as he remains one of the top footballers currently plying their trade.

According to a report by betting.com, he is also the most searched sports star in the world.

On average, the 37-year-old’s name is searched 11 million times per month, nearly five million more than the next biggest—which is American football player Ryan Ramczyk.

The 28-year-old offensive tackle receives 6.1m searches per month, marginally ahead of PSG forward Neymar on 5.8m.

The Brazilian footballer is followed by NBA great LeBron James on 5.3m.

Ronaldo's long-time rival Lionel Messi is down in fifth with 4.8m.

After Messi, is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady on 4.3m.

And then comes the Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton (3.9m) and Max Verstappen (3.8m).