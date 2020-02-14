Stanislaus pips Don Bosco to win MSSA Vijay Raheja Trophy

St. Stanislaus High School ‘A’ (Bandra) edged out Don Bosco International (Matunga) 3-2 via the penalty shootout, in the finals of the MSSA Vijay Raheja Trophy boys’ under-12 knockout hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground, Kandivali here on Thursday.

The final was a closely fought affair and the scores were locked goalless at the end of regulation time.

St. Stanislaus players created the better scoring chances, but they found it difficult to get the ball past Don Bosco’s goalkeeper Savion Nadar, who made some fine saves to foil the rival attackers from scoring a goal in the match.

In the penalty shootout, St. Stanislaus scored three times through Dann Extross, Skye D’Costa and Nathan Michael to emerge champions.

On the other hand, Don Bosco managed to score only two goals through Sarthak Jadhav and Akshit Ranka.