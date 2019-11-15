Stanisalus, Don Bosco at summit clash in hockey tournament

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga scored 5-0 win over their sister concern Don Bosco, Borvali booking their place in the final of the Ahmed Sailor inter school (under-16) hockey tournament, at the Sports Authority India's turf in Khandivali astro turf here on Friday.

In the final slated to be played on Saturday (Nov 16) they will clash with St Stanislaus, Bandra who edged out the spirited charge of Domnic Savio, Andheri by a solitary second session goal.

Kyle Justin scored in the 19th minute which turned out to be the match winners of the Bandra boys.

Atharva Bandekar, Rohan Pillay, Sunandan Jog, Aryan Pagare and Errol Naronha scored for the Don Bosco, Matunga.

St Teresa Convent take on Carmel in girls final.