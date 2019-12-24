'Stand up and play': Mourinho slams Chelsea's Rudiger

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has hit out at Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger for his role in getting Heung-min Son sent off during the Premier League match between both the sides.

During the match between Chelsea and Tottenham, Son was sent off the park for kicking Rudiger. However, Mourinho is not willing to accept the verdict and said that the Blues' defender made the most of the situation.

"The focus should be on Antonio Rudiger and not on Son. In the Premier League, I love there is no space also for what Rudiger did. Stand up and play, man," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"And the moment we try to punish the reaction of some player - an insignificant reaction - and you let the other one go, then you become part of it. Come on, do you think Rudiger plays the next game? Or do you think he's injured? I think he plays. And we speak about Son and don't speak about him," he added.

Chelsea had defeated Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

Tottenham's Son has been sent off the field two other times this year and now the player faces a three-match ban. The club has confirmed that they are looking to appeal against the decision.

After losing the match against Chelsea, Tottenham has dropped to the seventh spot in the Premier League standings.

The club will next take on Brighton in the tournament on December 26.