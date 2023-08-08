'Staff At The Airport Had No Answers': Manika Batra Writes To Indian Aviation Minister Over Missing Baggage

Manika Batra has complained to Jyotiraditya Scindia over missing baggage at airport. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Table Tennis player Manika Batra has complained to the country's Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over losing her baggage, including some valuable sports equipment while returning home from a tournament in Lima. The 28-year-old expressed her disappointment, stating that the staff had no answers to her queries and asked Scindia to intervene.

Batra took to her official Twitter handle, "Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM. ! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament. Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help,"

Earlier in August, Manika Batra competed in a WTT Contender match in Lima, Peru. The women's singles paddler from India advanced to the Round of 32.

Manika Batra has had a stellar year so far:

Manika Batra, along with G Sathiyan, will be one of India's top medal hopefuls in the Asian Games, particularly in the mixed doubles event. In the mixed doubles ITTF Rankings, the Indian team is ranked seventh.

The Delhi-born athlete had a successful beginning to the year at the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa. By easily advancing to the round of 32, she made competition history and achieved India's best singles performance ever. Her triumph over Singapore's Wong Xin Ru was evidence of her prowess in the field. Batra's performance was nothing short of remarkable as she easily overcame her opponent in the second round by scores of 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, and 11-8.

Batra has demonstrated her talent in doubles matches. She advanced to the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals with G Sathiyan after defeating the Brazilian duo of Eric Jouti and Luca Kumahara. By defeating Luxembourg's Luka Mladenovic and Xia Lian Ni, the team extended their winning streak and solidified their position in the competition.

