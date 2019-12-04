St Teresa girls retain crown, Don Bosco boys emerge champions

Mumbai: St Teresa Convent extended their lease as the champions as they edged out the spirited challenge of Carmel St Joseph's via the tie-breaker after the teams failed to break the deadlock in the regulation time. At the Khandiwali here on Wednesday,

Don Bosco, Matunga continued their fine run in the boy's section as they quilled the charge of Dr Antonio, the team which made it to the final for the first time in recent times, with a 4-1 verdict.

However, it was Riya Poojari who was the architect in the St Teresa's win as she brought about four saves during the tie-breaker.

It was a close encounter as the teams gave very little room for the strikers to make headway into the rival goal. This saw the game confined to mid-field for most of the time.

"Riya saved the day for us, said Anthony Pinto, the St Teresa's coach after the game, and went on to add, she averted all the four tries by their opponent, and the credit goes for her,"

The Matunga boys were a formidable side in the Aga Khan summit clash. They scored in regular intervals to quell the charge of Dr Antonio.

However, it was Dr Antonio who hit the target first as Harsh Yadav scored in the fourth minutes of play.

But their lead was nullified when Don Bosco's skipper Aaryan Pagare, converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. And set the ball rolling in their favour as three more goals were scored in the next 30 minutes. But Dr Antonio rubbed more salt on their wound when one of the defender rough tackled the Don Bosco striker and resultant stroke was converted by Pagare to seal.