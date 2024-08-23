St. Stanislaus High School Win 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey Tournament

St. Stanislaus. |

St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) emerged champions defeating Don Bosco Academy (Matunga) by a narrow 1-0 margin in the boys’ under-16 final of the 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey tournament organized by United Bandra Sports Club at the St. Andrew’s turf, Bandra.

The hero of St. Stanislaus’ victory was Zidane Fernandes who struck the all-important winning goal.

Earlier, Duruelo Convent (Bandra) defeated New Bombay City School (Navi Mumbai) by a comfortable 4-1 margin in the girls’ under-14 finals. Leading Duruelo’s charge to victory was Hanin Qureshi who scored two goals and one each from Anushka Salvi and Aarya Jadhav, while the Navi Mumbai girl’s scored one through Sonakshi N.

In the boys’ under-14 finals, Don Bosco (Matunga) managed to overcome Children Academy (Malad) by a solitary 1-0 margin. Rezin David scored the crucial winning goal to seal Don Bosco’s win.

Results: Inter-schools - Girls' U-14: Duruelo Convent, Bandra 4 (Hanin Qureshi 2, Anushka Salvi, Aarya Jadhav) beat New Bombay City School 1 (Sonakshi N.).

Boys' U-14: Don Bosco, Matunga 1 (Rezin David) beat Children Academy, Malad.

Boys U-16: St. Stanislaus, Bandra 1 (Zidane Fernandes) beat Don Bosco Academy, Matunga 0.