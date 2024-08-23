 St. Stanislaus High School Win 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey Tournament
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSt. Stanislaus High School Win 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey Tournament

St. Stanislaus High School Win 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey Tournament

The hero of St. Stanislaus’ victory was Zidane Fernandes who struck the all-important winning goal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
St. Stanislaus. |

St. Stanislaus High School (Bandra) emerged champions defeating Don Bosco Academy (Matunga) by a narrow 1-0 margin in the boys’ under-16 final of the 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey tournament organized by United Bandra Sports Club at the St. Andrew’s turf, Bandra.

The hero of St. Stanislaus’ victory was Zidane Fernandes who struck the all-important winning goal.

Earlier, Duruelo Convent (Bandra) defeated New Bombay City School (Navi Mumbai) by a comfortable 4-1 margin in the girls’ under-14 finals. Leading Duruelo’s charge to victory was Hanin Qureshi who scored two goals and one each from Anushka Salvi and Aarya Jadhav, while the Navi Mumbai girl’s scored one through Sonakshi N.

In the boys’ under-14 finals, Don Bosco (Matunga) managed to overcome Children Academy (Malad) by a solitary 1-0 margin. Rezin David scored the crucial winning goal to seal Don Bosco’s win.

FPJ Shorts
Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal Citizens To Participate Vigourously
Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal Citizens To Participate Vigourously
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'

Results: Inter-schools - Girls' U-14: Duruelo Convent, Bandra 4 (Hanin Qureshi 2, Anushka Salvi, Aarya Jadhav) beat New Bombay City School 1 (Sonakshi N.).

Boys' U-14: Don Bosco, Matunga 1 (Rezin David) beat Children Academy, Malad.

Boys U-16: St. Stanislaus, Bandra 1 (Zidane Fernandes) beat Don Bosco Academy, Matunga 0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game