'S**t publicity stunt': Former Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku slams FIFA 21 rating

Lukaku, who currently plays for Serie A side Inter Milan, had a decent season which saw his club finishing second in the league standings with just one point below Juventus.

The Belgian striker bagged 23 goals in 36 games.

However, FIFA decided not to change his rating in the upcoming game. In FIFA 20, Lukaku had the base rating of 85 and from the latest reveal, his FIFA 21 rating is also the same.

FIFA on Thursday revealed the top 100 player ratings with Barcelona's Lionel Messi topping the list. The Argentine received a 93 rating which is one lesser than his FIFA 20 rating.

Messi is followed by Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (92), Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (91), Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (91) and Paris Saint Germain's Neymar (91).

EA have confirmed that FIFA 21 will officially release on October 9, 2020.