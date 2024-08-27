 St. Peter's Hockey Tournament: CTC, SAI Clinch Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy
Chief Guests, Dr. Arlene Ghosh and Aditya Ghosh presented the Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy to CTC players, while Olympian Merwyn Fernandis presented SAI girls the Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
CTC (R) and SAI (L) Players. |

Champions Training Centre (CTC) continued with their impressive winning form and clinched their second successive title defeating arch-rivals UB Boys by a fighting 2-1 margin in a thrilling Elite Men’s final of the St. Peter’s Hockey Tournament for the Late Gilbert Pereira Trophy, and organized by the St. Peter’s Youth Centre and played at the St. Stanislaus HS ground Bandra on Sunday.

Earlier, Sports Authority of India (SAI) had things much their own way against a depleted Western Railway and charged to a comfortable 5-2 victory in the Elite Women’s final.

The Men’s summit clash was an absorbing and fast-paced contest as both teams went on the offensive from the outset. There was plenty of action at the two ends and there was plenty to cheer for the large number of hockey enthusiasts who were present.

Midway through the first session, CTC were fortunate to score the opening goal when following a melee in front of goal Manpreet Singh did well to tap home.

UB Boys fought on gamely and created quite a few chances but went into the break trailing 0-1. However, in the fifth minute of the second period UB Boys managed to find the equalizer when Ganesh Patit sounded the boards from a penalty corner.

CTC hit back and regained the lead two minutes later when Arjun Gupta scored from a quick counter-attack. That goal sealed CTC’s triumph.

Results – Finals: Elite Women:

Sports Authority of India 5 (Bhavan, Beena, Sunita, Annu, Kavita) beat Western Railway 2 (Vartika R. 2).

Elite Men: CTC 2 (Manpreet Singh, Arjun Gupta) beat UB Boys 1 (Ganesh Patit).

