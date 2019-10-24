St. Paul’s charge to victory in Inter-Parish football tournament

Mumbai: St. Paul’s A, Dadar produced a perfect combined performance to dominate play and to hand Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagon a 4-0 thrashing in the men’s third round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds.

The Dadar outfit after leading by a slender 1-0 at the break came up with strong showing in the second period scoring thrice during this period to complete the big win. Strikers Malcolm Blakely, Rahul Solanki, Francisco Salin and Merwin Stephen, all contributed with a goal each to round off the winning margin.

In contrast, Sacred Heart ‘A’, Andheri faced quite a challenge from St. Mary Magdelene, Vasai before pulling through by a 2-1 margin. Heart scored through Bhavesh Kurlekar and Sanjeev Manohar while St. Mary Magdelene got the lone goal through Joshua Carvalho.

Elsewhere...

8 Men’s (3rd round):

Our Lady of Salvation ‘B’, Dadar: 2 (Pranit S, Shannon Rodrigues) bt St. Joseph’s, Juhu 0; St. Paul’s ‘A’, Dadar: 4 (Malcolm Blakely, Rahul Solanki, Francisco Salin, Merwin Stephen) bt Our Lady of Rosary, Mazagon: 0; St. Gonsalo Garcia, Vasai: 3 (Rakshit Pillai, Boniface Mathew, Divanshu Poojara) bt Sacred Heart, Vashi: 2 (A Peters, J Dias)

8 Women (2nd round): Joga Invincible: 4 (Delfiya Pereira, Neha Ture, Nikita Rathod, Shianzi Tamang) bt FC Reloaded: 0.

8Veterans (2nd round): Shalom United: 5 (Agnello Fernandes 2, P Nerkar, Kingsley Rebello, Winston D’Souza) bt Vintage FC: 1 (Vasant Karkera).