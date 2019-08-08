St. Joseph's pip St. Paul’s for MSSA title

Mumbai: St. Joseph's Secondary (Malad), which has been the most consistent team in the tournament, proved themselves yet again as they clinched a 2-1 victory over a strong

St. Paul's High School (Dadar) in a nail-biting finale of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Boys Under-16 Div-II Inter-School Football Tournament played at Neville D'souza Football Turf, Bandra here on Wednesday.

St. Joseph's started the game slow and tried to build momentum, while St. Paul's started attacking from the very first minute. Both teams made futile attempts at scoring in the first 10 minutes.

Om Arane, who has been a top performer for St Joseph's, contributed to his team yet again when he converted a freekick into a direct goal from 30 yards in the 12th minute to provide an all-important 1-0 lead to his team in this high-pressure final.