St Joseph’s beat St Lawrence by 4-3 to emerge as champions

Mumbai: St Joseph’s from Orlem, Malad won the boys under-16 trophy, beating St Lawrence (Borivali) 4-3 via tie-breaker in the final of the Poinsur Gymkhana 8th Inter-School Football Tournament.

However, inspite of Orlem boys getting more opportunities, but their attempts to score were foiled by the alert St. Lawrence goalkeeper time and again. With the regulation time failing to break the deadlock, the outcome of the final was resolved by penalty kicks, in which St. Joseph boys prevailed 4-3.

Gundecha Foundation sprang a surprise when they got the better of last year’s winners Don Bosco (Borivali) via tie-breaker in the boys under-14 section. Bosco boys got in the lead in the first half, but Gundecha equalised soon after the break. Thereafter both tried their best, but failed to find the target. And the resultant tie-breaker saw Gundecha prevailing 4-3 in the end.

Results:

Boys (U-16): St Joseph, Orlem: 4 (Y Sanke, Y Koli, J Banerjee, O Arone ) bt St. Lawrence, Borivali: 3 (U Parekh, P Shah, D Shah) - via tie-breaker 4-3. Under-14: Gundecha Foundation: 4 (A Gupte, A Bamgudi, A Negi, P Sanghavi) bt Don Bosco: 3 (C D’Souza, A D’Souza, E Fernandes)