Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh to lead Indian challenge

Mumbai: Srinu Bugatha of Indian Army and Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, Sudha Singh will lead the Indian challenge in men and women respectively when the 17th edition of Asia’s prestigious World Athletics Gold Label Road Race Tata Mumbai Marathon is flagged off, here in the city on January 19.

Srinu Bugatha, who won the Airtel Delhi half marathon and the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K finishing the races in 1:04:33 and 1:18:31, respectively in last two months. Challenging him will be Rashpal Singh, silver medalist in Kathmandu South Asian Games 2019 along with Rahul Pal, winner of the Pune International Marathon 2019.

Sudha Singh, eyeing to add to her third TMM titles and firmly set on a hat-trick this year. Sudha won her first title in 2016 and after a year’s gap, she was champion in 2018 and 2019. Sudha will be challenged by Jyoti Gawte who won the Mumbai Marathon in 2017.

Meanwhile, first time in Indian distance running history 55,322 runners will stand in unison at the start line of the event and serve as an inspiration to #BeBetter. Credited for many firsts and the pride of the country, TMM has not only put Mumbai, but also India on the global distance running map.

Running is the fastest growing urban sport and the participation numbers at the 2020 edition of TMM is a testimony to this - 19% increase in total participation. 9,660 runners in the full marathon, 15,260 runners in Half Marathon, 19,707 runners in the Dream Run, 8,032 runners in 10K, 1,022 runners in senior citizen run and 1,596 runners in champion with disability. Women participation has surged to 35%, while the outstation participation and full marathon participation saw a growth of 22% and 15% respectively.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said, “Tata Mumbai Marathon is one of the largest and most exciting sporting events worldwide, with the run finding pride of place on the running calendar of elite global marathoners.

The US $420,000 event will see in action defending champions Cosmas Lagat of Kenya and Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia headline the international elite athletes’ line-up. Their winning timing of 2:09:15 and 2:25:45 is the second fastest timings in Mumbai Marathon history.